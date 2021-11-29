Firefighters Rescue Drowning Coyote Off San Francisco Pier

2/2 our MARINE units to rescue it. Our Paramedics provided care for severe hypothermia and near-drowning and helped @SFACC transport it to a veterinary care center. It is our understanding that the coyote, named by crews as “phoenix”, will be okay. pic.twitter.com/VYw3W9imTn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 27, 2021

Don Sweeney

The Sacramento Bee

(MCT)

Nov. 28—Firefighters came to the rescue of a wild coyote struggling in the water after falling off a San Francisco pier, photos show.

One firefighter helped keep the coyote from going under with a lasso, while another approached on a personal watercraft with a floating litter in the Friday, Nov. 26, rescue, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on Twitter.

The coyote, suffering from severe hypothermia, was taken to a veterinary care center, the Twitter posts said.

“It is our understanding that the coyote, named by crews as ‘phoenix,’ will be okay,” firefighters wrote.

The city’s fireboat, which began operation in 1955, is named Phoenix, according to GuardiansOfTheCity.org.

“I needed some good news today,” read one response to the Twitter posts.

“St Francis is smiling,” read another, invoking the city’s namesake.

___

(c)2021 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)

Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.