Firefighters Rescue Five from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in CA

Firefighters rescued five people stricken by carbon monoxide poisoning in Daly City, California, according to a report.
The Daily Journal reported that the patients were hospitalized after crews responded Tuesday morning to the scene at San Diego Avenue and De Long Street.
First-arriving crews used a detector to ascertain the levels of carbon monoxide on site, with firefighters and medics removing the patients and transporting them.
