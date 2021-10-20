Firefighters Rescue Five from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in CA

By
peterprochilo
-
North County Fire Authority CA

Firefighters rescued five people stricken by carbon monoxide poisoning in Daly City, California, according to a report.

The Daily Journal reported that the patients were hospitalized after crews responded Tuesday morning to the scene at San Diego Avenue and De Long Street.

First-arriving crews used a detector to ascertain the levels of carbon monoxide on site, with firefighters and medics removing the patients and transporting them.

