Firefighters Rescue Five from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in CA

Firefighters rescued five people stricken by carbon monoxide poisoning in Daly City, California, according to a report.

The Daily Journal reported that the patients were hospitalized after crews responded Tuesday morning to the scene at San Diego Avenue and De Long Street.

First-arriving crews used a detector to ascertain the levels of carbon monoxide on site, with firefighters and medics removing the patients and transporting them.

#SafetyTip – As the weather turns colder and the use of fuel burning appliance increase, NCFA reminds you to ensure your Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors are installed and working properly.

Press the "TEST" button to test that it's working! @DalyCityGov @brisbaneca @Pacifica pic.twitter.com/xLbrQZT9FM — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) October 19, 2021

