GSA Modifies Contract With REV Group® Company to Include Electric Type II Ambulances

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) announces its subsidiary REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc’s. contract with the U.S General Services Administration (GSA) has been amended to include state-of-the-art, zero-emissions battery electric ambulances from Wheeled Coach® and Leader®.

“To help provide a more sustainable future, our priority is to develop and offer alternative fuel vehicle solutions for our customers,” said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. “We are thrilled our contract with the GSA has been updated to include our zero-emissions ambulances and we look forward to producing and delivering electric vehicles to agencies across the US.”

The addition of zero-emissions ambulances to the GSA contract is well-timed, with the recent passing of the federal infrastructure bill that contained significant investments in support of electric vehicles. The battery electric Type II ambulances utilize a Ford Transit T350 Chassis with Lightning eMotors electric conversion. The High Roof Transit vans offer up to 86kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. The high roof and added length of the T350 increases the patient care space.

GSA is the mandatory source for non-tactical vehicles purchased by executive agencies in the United States. The Federal Agencies with access to this contract include the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Veterans Health Administration, the National Park Service, and the Indian Health Services.

GSA provides centralized procurement for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet and overseeing approximately $75 billion in annual contracts. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services across government.

REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc.

Wheeled Coach® is a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and is a premier manufacturer of Type I, Type II, Type III and Medium-Duty ambulances for municipal and commercial emergency departments. Built to perform under the most demanding conditions, Wheeled Coach ambulances deliver mission-critical durability. Wheeled Coach leads the industry with more firsts than any other ambulance manufacturer, including being the first to conduct IHS Side Impact Criteria Crash and Roll-Over Testing. It manufactures a full line of ambulances at its production facility in Winter Park, Florida. Since 1975, Wheeled Coach has been Trusted by the Toughest™.

Leader Emergency Vehicles

Leader®, a manufacturer of premium fit and finish Type I, Type II and Type III ambulances, has served the cities and communities in Southern California for over 45 years with 95% of sales come from California public and private departments. Located in South El Monte, California, Leader’s facility is 100,000 sq. ft. over two acres.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG