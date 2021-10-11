Man Critically Injured After MD Home Explodes

#UPDATE – DSFMs remain on the scene and continue to look for the cause of last nights house explosion in Edgewood. Investigators are working w/ @MyBGE. At this time, we can report the explosion occurred within the home. The owner was discovered at the rear of the home. pic.twitter.com/5AdeoIL7Ie — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) October 11, 2021

Mckenna Oxenden and James Whitlow

The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.

(MCT)

Oct. 11—A man was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after a house exploded Sunday night in Edgewood, fire officials said.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a tweet shortly after 11 p.m. that deputy state fire marshals were investigating an explosion in 2500 block of Thornberry Drive.

One man was inside the home but was able to get out, officials said. The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview in critical condition.

The homes on either side of where the explosion took place were damaged, but no other injuries were reported, the agency said.

BGE emailed at 12:30 a.m. that initial indications are that work involving a gas stove was being done in the house that had the explosion.

The utility said it shut off gas and electric service to the property and to adjacent, affected properties. BGE crews remained at the site to survey the equipment in the area and assist emergency responders.

Senior deputy state fire marshal Oliver Alkire said the office was examining possibility that the man was “tinkering” with the stove in the lead up to the explosion, but that is only one theory. Investigators will need to speak with the man before they can draw any conclusions.

“That is certainly one of the theories that we’re going to look at,” Alkire said.

Alkire said investigators are concentrating their attention on the kitchen area and that the blast occurred within the home. While BGE was still on scene as of Monday morning, Alkire said the office has no reason to believe BGE’s gas lines or equipment were faulty.

The man suffered third-degree burns to his upper body and arms, Alkire said. Investigators were told Monday that a neighbort helped pull the man and one of his dogs out of the back of the home.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be treated for burns. He was in critical but stable condition Monday morning, Alkire said.

Also in the home were two dogs, both of which were recovered, Alkire said. On Monday morning, he said a cocker spaniel popped out of the rubble and was taken to the Harford County Humane Society for temporary housing.

The Joppa-Magnolia VFC tweeted that it and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services received multiple reports of the explosion at Thornberry Drive and Arbor Court at 9:22 p.m. The area is between Sequoia Drive and Hartwood Lane in a neighborhood north of Edgewood High.

When firefighters first arrived, streets were “heavily covered in debris,” which was reported up to several blocks away, the fire company said. Firefighters were able to keep damage to the two adjacent homes to a minimum. Alkire said the debris is not of value to the investigation and area residents should feel free to remove it.

The volunteer fire company tweeted around 1 a.m. that the fire was out. The tweet said residents from the damaged homes were being assisted by the Red Cross and that 42 fire & EMS personnel were at this scene.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said earlier that an “extended operation” will leave investigators on the scene throughout the night.

___

(c)2021 The Aegis (Bel Air, Md.)

Visit The Aegis (Bel Air, Md.) at www.baltimoresun.com/explore/harford/publications/the-aegis

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Tactical Procedures for Explosive Gas Alarms

Tactical Size-Up for Explosive Gas Emergencies

Tactical Procedures for Responding to Natural Gas Emergencies

Improving Response Procedures to Natural Gas Emergencies