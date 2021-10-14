Seattle Medic Seeks Medical Exemption for Vaccine Mandate

A recent report examined the case of a Seattle (WA) paramedic who was seeking a medical exemption from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate but has thus far not received one.

KOMO News reports that Shellie Nicklos, a paramedic who has served the community for more than 20 years, had her medical exemption approved but no accommodations will be made to keep her in her current position. The deadline to comply with Washington state’s vaccine mandate is October 18, 2021.

Nicklos said she has an autoimmune disease that prevents her from getting a shot for COVID-19, and told reporters that she may not get to continue working as a paramedic for the Seattle Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department declined to comment on Nicklos’s status, the report said.

