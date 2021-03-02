Second Fatality in Two Days at CO Ski Resort

NEDERLAND, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old skier died Monday at Eldora Mountain Resort after striking a tree — the second fatality at the resort in two days.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders were unable to save the male skier, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The county coroner’s office was investigating the incident, and the skier’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The accident on the intermediate-level Lower Ambush Run occurred a day after a 26-year-old snowboarder died after colliding with a tree at the resort.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders performed CPR on the man after Sunday’s crash on the intermediate-level Jolly Jug Trail. Medical personnel made extensive efforts to try to save the man but he was declared dead at the resort. His name had yet to be released.

On Saturday, two teenagers were injured on the Jolly Jug Trail after they reportedly collided while skiing, the sheriff’s office said. They were treated at the scene and prepared to be taken to an ambulance.