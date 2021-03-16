Small Plane Crashes into Car in FL; Three Dead

NBC6/YouTube

Cliff Pinckard

cleveland.com

(TNS)

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida — Three people were killed, including a young boy, when a small plane fell short of an airport runway and hit a car on a residential street, reports say.

A security video on a home recorded the crash when it occurred Monday near North Perry Airport. The Sun Sentinel reports the small plane, which had two passengers on board, hit an SUV being driven by a woman with her young son as a passenger.

The plane burst into flames when it crashed, killing the two people on board. The boy had to be extricated from the SUV and was taken to a hospital, but he died of his injuries Monday evening, Local 10 reports.

WSVN Channel 7 reports the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. The plane reportedly had to turn around shortly after takeoff and crashed about 200 yards short of the runway.

According to WSVN, there were five plane crashes near the airport during the past 10 months, with four of them fatal.

___

(c)2021 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.