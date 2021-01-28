Today: ZOLL Expo

Join us today at the ZOLL Expo to learn about the new monitor defibrillator from ZOLL.
ZOLL Monitor Defibrillator

ZOLL’s new X Series® Advanced monitor/defibrillator helps providers manage patients more effectively than ever before. X Series Advanced is the first device of its kind to provide the clinical data EMS teams need to improve outcomes. The X Series Advanced comes with new features available only from ZOLL®: Real BVM Help™, TBI Dashboard™, remote view capability (not included), and enhanced CaseReview functionality.

More at zollexpo.com.

