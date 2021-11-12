Two Boys Rescued from WA Storm Drain in Heavy Rain

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Two 12-year-old boys sucked into a storm drain by a current of rainwater were rescued Thursday by Federal Way police who found them clinging to a ladder in the drain’s concrete basin.

The boys were playing in a a whirlpool of storm water runoff in a wooded area northeast of the Kitts Corner Apartments in the area of 34000 Pacific Highway South, according to a police news release. The heavy rain created streams with strong currents that flowed downhill into a basin, Cmdr. Cary Murphy said.

Two officers and a Kitts Corner maintenance worker removed a heavy iron cover over the concrete basin that had prevented the boys from getting out on their own, the Seattle Times reported.

South King County Fire and Rescue treated one of the boys for a cut on his leg and the other boy went home without injuries, according to the news release. Maintenance crews continue to investigate the incident, according to the news release.

All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.