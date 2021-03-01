Video: Hands-Only CPR

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/YouTube

Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue shared a video about the successful resuscitation of one local resident who survived cardiac arrest thanks to the quick administration of hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year. Nearly 45 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived when bystander CPR was administered.

