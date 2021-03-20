When Pressure is on and Journey is Long, GA Paramedic Delivers

Larry Hobbs

The Brunswick News, Ga.

Mar. 20—It was about the time they passed the Dollar General in Sterling that Ryan Ferguson realized this would not be a routine patient handoff at the hospital in Brunswick.

“We started to see the head,” said Ferguson, a paramedic with the Glynn County Fire Rescue Department. “That was the point when I knew we weren’t going to make it to the hospital.”

And believe Ferguson when he says at that moment on the morning of Feb. 13 he was really kind of hoping the baby would stay put for the ride. The 24-year-old’s 24-hour shift at Fire Rescue Station 3 was nearly at an end when the call came in at around 7:40 a.m. for a woman in labor.

It was already a moment of heightened alert. Ferguson’s partner, EMT Andrew Tipton, normally drives the ambulance while Ferguson rides in back with the patient. For this trip, Tipton joined him in the back. Firefighter Elisha Robinson traded his typical duties in the cab of the fire truck and got behind the wheel of the ambulance.

The three were en route from a residence in western Glynn County with patient Shelby Morgan. The obstetrics staff at Southeast Georgia Health System was alerted to get ready for a delivery.

But then came the head of Straten Morgan. “We were just passing the Dollar General in Sterling,” Ferguson emphasized.

That still put 9.1 miles between the ambulance crew and the hospital, according to Google Maps. A three-year veteran of the county fire-rescue department, Ferguson was not exactly thrilled about his nearly completed shift being interrupted by a “pre-hospital event,” as such emergencies are known in the trade.

But that is why paramedics and firefighters and police and first responders of all stripe routinely and devoutly train, train and train some more.

The ambulance is outfitted with an obstetrics kit — scissors, clamps, the works.

“I’m going to tell you, I was nervous,” Ferguson recalled. “But there was a point where I had a job to do. So that kicked in. I realized I was going to have to deliver that baby myself.”

Ferguson and Tipton needed to reassure the expectant mother that all was well.

“Obviously, she was in a great deal of stress, wondering what was going on,” he said. “A big part of our job is not just providing medical care but to try and be compassionate as well.”

Somewhere during the hectic journey, the Glynn County native realized he and Morgan were both members of Brunswick High’s class of 2015.

“I actually went to school with Shelby,” Ferguson said. “I didn’t recognize her at first, but she recognized me.”

The ambulance never stopped rolling. Little Straten kept on coming, and Ferguson delivered, just like he had been trained. “The child comes out, and hopefully he’s pink and crying,” he said.

Except that is not what happened. “This one came out not crying and was he blue,” he said.

This is not an uncommon occurrence, Ferguson knew from his training. They applied oxygen, massaged Straten’s little limbs, dried him off and warmed him up. In no time, Straten was pink and crying his little lungs out.

“It can be kind of common, but you still don’t want to see that,” he said. “But he went from cold and blue to pink and warm and acting like you’d expect him to act.”

And somewhere between the Dollar General at 7188 U.S. 341 and the hospital at 2415 Parkwood Drive, the trip transcended from a medical emergency to a celebration of life. By the time they arrived, the nurses who were originally prepared for a delivery had turned into a joyous welcoming committee.

“It really felt good when we came into the hospital and all the nurses were lined up,” Ferguson said. “They were all saying, ‘Let me see the baby. Let me see the baby.'”

Of course, it was a team effort, Ferguson said. “I could not have done it alone,” he said. “My partner Andrew was there to assist me with patient care and firefighter Robinson switched from the fire engine to drive the ambulance.”

The young paramedic knows that some folks in his line of work spend their entire careers without playing a pivotal role in such a wondrous occasion.

“I can’t reproduce that happiness I felt when I knew the baby was healthy and all the nurses were lined up and cheering,” he said. “It was so cool.”

For the record, he can put Morgan and baby Straten down as hearty references on his resume.

“Straten and I are both so very grateful for everyone involved in the delivery,” Morgan said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

