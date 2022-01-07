WI Firefighters Help Rescue Hunter Gored by Deer

Kaitlyn Alanis

A hunter tracking deer says he was gored by a buck before Wisconsin rescuers found him in a drainage ditch amid freezing cold weather.

The man had left to track a deer in the woods of Lewiston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department. That department, alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, was called to help find the man at 12:41 a.m. Thursday after he was reported lost in the woods.

Deputies first found the hunter’s ATV and then began following his tracks, officials say. Those tracks led deputies to the man inside a drainage ditch.

He was found with a wound to the inside of his right leg and told rescuers a buck had gored him, according to the news release. Deputies reported he was disoriented and may have been suffering from hypothermia.

First responders treated the man and tried to warm him up until rescuers could save him.

Following the arrival of the Portage Fire Department, officials say they called a Med Flight, which “made a difficult landing in the snow-covered field to make the rescue possible.” The hunter was then placed into a stokes basket and carried onto the helicopter.

“This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life,” the department said.

Lewiston is about 45 miles northwest of Madison. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, shortly before the man entered the woods, the region was facing wind chill temperatures below zero.

