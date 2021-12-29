Witness Who Stopped to Help Dies After Traffic Crash in Ashland County (OH)

Ashland Times-Gazette, Ohio

Dec. 29—JACKSON TWP. A man who stopped to help at an accident scene that shut down Interstate 71 in Ashland County for hours died after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Richard D. Ivey, 53, of Shelby, North Carolina, died at the scene. Ivey had stopped to assist after a Chevy Cruze being driven by a 28-year-old Mansfield woman that was heading south on I-71 lost control while breaking to avoid another vehicle.

The Cruze was struck by a Nissan Altima driven by a 56-year-old Pennsylvania woman and a semitrailer driven by a 35-year-old man from Queens Village, New York, the release states.

Ivey and the driver of the Cruze were outside of their vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle — a Honda CR-V driven by a 19-year-old Oakwood, Ohio, man — who was swerving to avoid the accident, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Cruze and an infant in the vehicle were taken to Ohio Health Ashland. The Oakwood man also was injured and taken to UH Samaritan in Ashland.

The interstate was closed for more than three hours from the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Ashland City Fire and EMS, Town and Country Fire and EMS and the county Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The release notes alcohol and drugs are not likely a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

