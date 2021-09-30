Main Street Memo: Cocklofts

By Joe Pronesti, Chris Tobin, and Alexis Shady

This firefighter training bulletin on building construction one may encounter in your typical “downtown” response area looks at cocklofts, void spaces in buildings that may have a major impact on fire travel.

Download the bulletin as a PDF here.

JOSEPH PRONESTI is a 31-year veteran of the Elyria (OH) Fire Department, where he is a shift commander. He is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Executive Officer program and a lead instructor at the Cuyahoga (OH) County Community College Fire Academy. He is a contributor to fire service publications and sites, including Fire Engineering, FireEngineering.com, and FirefigherNation.com.

CHRISTOPHER TOBIN is a firefighter assigned to St. Louis (MO) Fire Department Rescue 2.

ALEXIS SHADY is a firefighter/paramedic with the Richmond Heights (MO) Fire Department.

