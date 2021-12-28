Main Street Memo: Finding the ‘Angle’

By Joe Pronesti, Chris Tobin, and Alexis Shady

It has been several years since I have been in a geometry class, but a valuable learning tool was shared to me by Lex Shady that hit me like a ton of bricks: See a triangle, see a void. It’s a simple concept that can be easily applied in the field while doing just about anything, from driving your personal vehicle in the neighborhood to responding to emergency medical calls, etc. Applying this concept allows for recognition and maybe getting ahead of or stopping altogether a fire racing through a residential or commercial building.

So much of our industry today is based on new technology and data. It’s nice to know that sometimes a simple little geometry refresher can help you just as much as a UL study on the fireground.

Download this month’s firefighter training bulletin here (PDF, 8MB).

JOSEPH PRONESTI is the chief of the Elyria (OH) Fire Department. He is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Executive Officer program and a lead instructor at the Cuyahoga (OH) County Community College Fire Academy. He is a frequent contributor to fire service publications and sites, including Fire Engineering, FireEngineering.com, and FirefigherNation.com.

CHRISTOPHER TOBIN is a firefighter assigned to St. Louis (MO) Fire Department Rescue 2.

ALEXIS SHADY is a firefighter/paramedic with the Richmond Heights (MO) Fire Department.

