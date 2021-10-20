Rescue Air Systems Signs Product Development Agreements With Five Fire Service Industry Leaders

Rescue Air Systems, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS), recently signed product development agreements with five of the leading breathing air equipment manufacturers serving the fire service: Arctic Compressor, EMNET, Eagle Air Breathing Air Systems, Hydraulics International, and Lifeline Firehose.

The agreements represent a strategic alliance between six of the country’s top innovators in fire safety, compressed air equipment, and air delivery systems, and expands RescueAir’s leadership position beyond the FARS industry. Together, the parties will improve existing products, develop new technologies, and manufacture and distribute new products that support life safety for the fire service, business, and industry.

Under the agreements, the partners will each retain sole manufacturing rights. FARS product distribution will flow exclusively through RescueAir’s existing network of certified installers. That network is comprised by dozens of mechanical and fire protection companies across the United States, all of which are currently licensed to use RescueAir technology.

“This is an important step forward for firefighter safety and for our company,” said RescueAir CEO Anthony J. Turiello. “Like us, each of the partners has a track record of innovation, developing products that have become industry standards. Nearly 20 years ago, RescueAir developed and brought to market the world’s first budling-installed breathing air replenishment system for firefighters, a standpipe for air that eliminated the need to hand-carry replacement air bottles up numerous flights of stairs in a high-rise, or deep into large horizontal structures. FARS are now required by code in 20 states, and the number is growing. In collaboration with our five industry partners, we are uniquely positioned to bring smarter, faster, safer, and more efficient products to the fire service, broaden our product line, and continue our commitment to using technology to improve and enhance life safety.”

“ENMET was pleased to be selected as the breathing air monitoring component of the RescueAir Firefighter Air Replenishment Systems (FARS) requirement,” said ENMET President Norman Davis. “Our collaboration with RescueAir to build a custom monitoring product produced a world-class solution to make cities safer.”

Hydraulics International President Bahman Seifollahi echoed the long term positive impact of the partnership. “RescueAir has been working in collaboration with Hydraulics International for over a decade,” he said. “Working together, the Hydraulics International and RescueAir teams have created a unique, system-critical solution for the FARS market which will be a reliable component of the RescueAir FARS system for decades to come. We are excited to be RescueAir’s partner in supporting the life-saving work of first responders.”