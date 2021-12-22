Series of Weekend Fires Spur Oklahoma City Firefighters to Stress Fire Safety

Already at it on the south side. #HereIfYouNeedUs pic.twitter.com/lpa1O1uHGm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 20, 2021

Dec. 21—A surge in structure fires during this weekend’s colder temperatures has firefighters reminding the public about fire safety.

Nine commercial and residential fires were recorded in Oklahoma City on Saturday and Sunday, with a tenth reported Monday morning.

“This time of year, it’s definitely not uncommon to have space heater fires, candles being knocked over, other types of heating equipment catching on fire, even fireplaces and chimneys and things like that,” said Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

A high percentage of the fires reported over the weekend were started by electrical components, Fulkerson said.

An apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N Rockwell Avenue was the latest among a slew of fires that damaged residences in the metro.

Emergency responders managed to contain the fire to the apartment and rescue a male inside.

“He was transported by EMSA to the hospital,” Fulkerson said. “He had probably some smoke inhalation and definitely some burn injuries to his hands, but no one else was injured. As far as cause, it’s still being determined.”

Three of the Sunday house fires were classified as electrical by investigators, while one house fire in the 2200 block of SW 77th Place was accidentally started by an elderly resident cooking on a stovetop.

Another fire engulfed an outbuilding behind a vacant home on SW 44, and a church in the 5700 block of N Anderson Road sustained $225,000 in damages.

There have not been any reported fire-related casualties.

The fire department anticipates fires will increase as temperatures cool and residents use more gas, electricity and other means to warm their homes. Every year, the department offers guidelines on how residents can keep themselves safe and avoid fire emergencies.

— Smoke alarms: Fire and smoke alarms need to be checked regularly and have their batteries replaced if needed. Alarms were confirmed to have played a key role in rescuing people in time over the weekend, as some were asleep when the fires occurred.

— Space heaters: Among the most common devices used to keep small spaces warm are portable space heaters. Fulkerson recommended they be kept at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire, and that they be connected to a wall outlet, not an extension cord, which typically cannot handle the wattage that the appliance would have to use for extended periods. It’s also important to remember to turn space heaters off when you’re not nearby or when you’re going to sleep. “We understand that for some people that may be their only heat source, but it’s just not safe to do that,” Fulkerson said.

— Candles: City officials actually recommend using artificial “candles”, such as flameless and battery-operated candle look-alikes or wickless Scentsy wax products. If you do use real candles, make sure you’re using them on a flat and sturdy surface, that you remember to blow them out before leaving the proximity unattended, and that you keep children away from them so they won’t be knocked over.

— Extension cords: Make sure you’re using power cords appropriately and don’t overload your outlets. “If you don’t have enough outlets, the solution is not to just keep using more extension cords,” Fulkerson said. “The solution is to install more outlets around your home in a safe manner.” Warning signs to look out for include odors of smoke, dimming or flickering bulbs, and light receptacles that are warm to the touch.

