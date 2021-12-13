Smoke Detectors Save Family of 10 from Rockford (IL) House Fire

Chris Green

Dec. 13—ROCKFORD — A family of 10 escaped harm after a fire caused about $45,000 in damage to their east side home.

The Rockford Fire Department responded about 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a house fire at 1423 15th Ave. Firefighters arrived to find occupants outside of the home and smoke showing from the second story of the residence.

Fire was found in two bedrooms and was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The occupants were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

