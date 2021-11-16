Workers Escape as Building Collapses at WA Construction Site

Additional building part’s collapsing. pic.twitter.com/FVjWnGGNq4 — Pasco Fire Dept (@PascoWAFire) November 16, 2021

Nov. 15—PASCO, Wa. — Pasco rescue crews responded to a building collapse at the construction site of a new processing plant for Reser’s Fine Foods.

Emergency crews were called about 3:30 p.m. to 5526 N. Capitol Ave., north of the city and east of Highway 395.

Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department, said 54 workers were on site from four different contractors.

One worker was in a construction lift in the center of the structure but escaped uninjured, he said.

Gusting winds were a possible factor but it’s still under investigation, he said.

Part of the metal framing was leaning on another section of the partially built structure for about an hour before it also crumbled under the weight.

An engineer is expected at the site Tuesday to assess the damage, said officials at the scene.

A wind advisory was issued for the Tri-Cities region on Monday afternoon, with gusts possible up to 50 mph. But wind readings about the time of the accident were closer to 32 mph.

Reser’s is building a 250,000-square-foot potato salad plant at the site. Construction started this summer.

The land sale is part of a combined $4.4 million sale involving Cox Family Land LLC.

Part of the property was sold to the Port of Pasco for a new industrial park and the other acreage was sold to Reser’s. Both paid $80,000 an acre, according to the Tri-Cities Journal of Business.

