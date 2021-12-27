Firefighter Training Video: Water-Jet Eductor

Lieutenant David Gates with Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) reviews the use of a water-jet eductor and tandem operations.

Video courtesy Ricky Stephens, Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue.

“Consider that the device is submerged in a lake, canal, or swimming pool,” said MDFR Captain Bill Gustin. “Pumping 200 gpm into the device will yield as much as 670 gpm back to the intake of the pumper.”

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Foam System Considerations for Conventional Fire Apparatus

Experimenting at Drills Helps Pump Operators Understand

Fireground Pump Operations: Mastering the Panel

MORE TRAINING

Video: Triple U Standpipe Deployment

Videos: Impact-Resistant Glass Cutting Training Props

Video: Large Area Residential Search

Video: Helicopter Landing Zone | Part 2