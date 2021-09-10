Firefighting Fridays: Everything Standpipe Operations

Strategic Fire Training/YouTube

In this Firefighting Fridays discussion, Jeff Shupe and the team weigh in on standpipe operations.

More: http://www.strategicfiretraining.com/

The panel: Jeff Shupe, Jerry Knapp, Jeff Diederich, Chad Gruver, John Matier

