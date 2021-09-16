Training Minutes: Inward-Opening Metal Door

In this Training Minutes video, John Buckheit and Mike Perrone demonstrate forcible entry techniques a lone firefighter can use to defeat the locks on tight inward-opening metal doors.

These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

