Training Minutes: Mask Confidence Training and Firefighter Window Bailouts

In this Training Minutes video, Joe Alvarez of the Maplewood (NJ) Fire Department demonstrates a mask confidence training course and offers a tip for bailing out of windows.
These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.
