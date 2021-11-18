Training Minutes: Overcoming Locks on a Metal Door

In this Training Minutes video, John Buckheit and Mike Perrone demonstrate how to defeat the locks on a metal outward-opening door once you have gotten purchase.

These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

