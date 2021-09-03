Videos: Impact-Resistant Glass Cutting Training Props

For several years, building codes in many jurisdictions along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts have required storm shutters or wind-rated glass in new construction. Wind-rated, laminated impact-resistant (hurricane) glass consists of a strong layer of transparent polycarbonate sandwiched between outer layers of glass.

Captain Juan Miguel of Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue has designed and built two glass cutting props for training on glass cutting techniques with hand tools (no easy task) or power tools. One prop is stationary while another is portable and can be mounted in window openings of Miami-Dade’s training tower or in acquired structures for training on vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS) techniques.

Fixed prop/MDFR

Portable prop/MDFR

