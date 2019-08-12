Firefighting

This webcast focuses on the limits of today’s personal protective equipment (PPE). However we will start with a look at data from the 1970s. These studies conducted with the Fire Department of the City of New York and the Boston Fire Department provided the current baseline understanding of the firefighters’ working environment. That baseline will be compared with recent measurements of the firefighters’ environment from the perspective of how the current gear and equipment perform under bench-scale and full-scale test exposures.