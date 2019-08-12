Subscribe

Firefighting

Webcasts

From the Firehouse to the Fire Floor: Critical Initial Assignments in a High-Rise Firefight

April 8, 2021 at 1 PM EDT / 12 PM CDT / 10 AM PDT / 5 PM GMT

Fighting fires in high-rise buildings is dangerous and labor intensive; thus, incident commanders must have a well-established plan that has been proven through training. This webcast will help you develop a high-rise operations plan based on the size and capabilities of your department.

Firefighter Protective Clothing and Equipment: Exploring the Limits

March 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM CDT / 10:00 AM PDT / 5:00 PM GMT

This webcast focuses on the limits of today’s personal protective equipment (PPE). However we will start with a look at data from the 1970s. These studies conducted with the Fire Department of the City of New York and the Boston Fire Department provided the current baseline understanding of the firefighters’ working environment. That baseline will be compared with recent measurements of the firefighters’ environment from the perspective of how the current gear and equipment perform under bench-scale and full-scale test exposures.

WEB EXCLUSIVES

More Firefighting

Lakewood fire

NJ Forest Fire Mostly Contained; Firefighter Still Critical

A forest fire near the Jersey Shore that shut down the Garden State Parkway, sent neighbors fleeing and led to a firefighter's hospitalization in critical condition was “a very, very near catastrophe,” authorities said Monday.
Firefighter carrying a ladder

Firefighters from Binghamton to Watertown (NY) Gather to Pay Tribute to Fallen Firefighter

Firefighters from Binghamton to Watertown on Monday gathered on many Interstate 81 overpasses to pay tribute to a Watertown firefighter who died Friday from injuries he received during training.
Firefighters on a hoseline

No Residents Injured in Fire at Buchanan (MI) Apartment Complex

After battling flames for hours, the Buchanan Fire Department reported that no residents were injured during a fire at a Buchanan apartment complex Monday.
Fire blows out the door of a home in the village of Hempstead, New York

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Hempstead (NY) House Fire

FirstOnScenePhotos shares some images of firefighters battling flames at a house fire on Long Island.
Peoria firefighters rescue dog from house fire

One Dead in Peoria (IL) House Fire

When crews arrived, they found a small, one-story, wood-frame house engulfed in flames with fire and smoke coming from the front windows.
Lowell MA Fire Department

Teen Arrested in Fatal Lowell (MA) Arson

Police in Lowell arrested a teenager as the third person in connection with a fatal fire on at Westford Street in February.
Load more

From the Magazine

Most Read

Engine Company

Truck Company

Structural Firefighting

Industrial Firefighting

Wildland Firefighting

About

RESOURCES

SECTIONS

CLARION FIRE & RESCUE

Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2019 - 2020