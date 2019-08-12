Firefighting

From the Firehouse to the Fire Floor: Critical Initial Assignments in a High-Rise Firefight
Fighting fires in high-rise buildings is dangerous and labor intensive; thus, incident commanders must have a well-established plan that has been proven through training. This webcast will help you develop a high-rise operations plan based on the size and capabilities of your department.
Firefighter Protective Clothing and Equipment: Exploring the Limits
This webcast focuses on the limits of today’s personal protective equipment (PPE). However we will start with a look at data from the 1970s. These studies conducted with the Fire Department of the City of New York and the Boston Fire Department provided the current baseline understanding of the firefighters’ working environment. That baseline will be compared with recent measurements of the firefighters’ environment from the perspective of how the current gear and equipment perform under bench-scale and full-scale test exposures.