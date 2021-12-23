17,000 Turkeys Killed in Fire at PA Farm

Jenna Wise

A Perry County farmer lost 17,000 turkeys during a barn blaze that had firefighters on the scene for hours Thursday morning, officials said.

The Newport Fire Department said they received the first reports of a fire around 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Turkey Bird Road.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a barn holding 17,000 young turkeys engulfed in flames, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Fire officials said they spent more than three-and-a-half hours fighting the blaze. There was more than one building on the farm, but firefighters were able to contain the flames to just one barn.

Photos on the department’s Facebook post showed heavy smoke and the barn’s charred remains.

