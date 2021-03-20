19 Residents, Four Pets Displaced in Little Woods (LA) House Fire Started by Power Outlet

Katelyn Umholtz

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

(MCT)

Mar. 20—A two-alarm fire caused by an overwhelmed electric outlet at a Little Woods duplex displaced 19 residents and four pets Friday evening, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Investigators suspect the fire started in a back bedroom of a one-story brick double in the 8500 block of Bill Street at about 5:10 p.m. The fire quickly spread to other rooms and created a cloud of smoke.

It destroyed one side of the double where four adults and five children lived, firefighters said. The other side, where two adults and a child lived with a puppy, a snake and two bearded dragons, sustained smoke and water damage.

Two other residences were damaged by smoke and water, one of them by fire as well. A total of four adults and three children lived in them.

Forty-four firefighters working out of 16 vehicles controlled the fire at 5:54 p.m., the Fire Department said.

___

(c)2021 The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

Visit The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate at www.nola.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.