32 Firefighters Respond to HI Home Fire

Dec. 14—More than 30 Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at an Aiea town home this evening that displaced but did not injure five family members.

The Honolulu Fire Department was dispatched at 5 :49 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at 98-831 Kaonohi Street, unit 29B. Nine HFD units, staffed with 32 personnel, responded to the fire. The first fire fighters arrived at 5 :58 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming through the window of the two-story town-home, according to HFD news release.

Firefighters used an “aggressive ” fire attack to bring the dryer fire under control while looking for people in the unit and protecting neighboring homes. No one was at home at the time of the fire, according to HFD.

Firefighters notified the American Red Cross about the five family members in need of shelter. The fire was brought under control at 6 :05 p.m. and fully extinguished at 6 :17 p.m.

HFD’s Fire Investigator is investigating the cause of the fire and no damage estimates are immediately available. It is not known if the unit had smoke alarms, HFD said.

