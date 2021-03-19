A Day After Five Fires in Brockton (MA), Firefighters Battle Another One

Cody Shepard

The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

(MCT)

Mar. 19—BROCKTON — A day after there were five fires in the city, including four that investigators believe were intentionally set, firefighters responded to another house fire late Thursday morning.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to 30 Auburn St. about 11:48 a.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.

Firefighters assigned to Engine 2 arrived on scene first and found smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters found active fire on the second floor of the two-family home.

A working fire assignment was quickly struck, bringing additional help to the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire about 12:16 p.m., less than a half-hour after receiving the call.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the residents would be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house fire came a day after five fires in Brockton in less than four hours.

The first fire reported was at the historic Statehouse building at the Brockton Fairgrounds.

Two outside fires were nearly simultaneously discovered at West Middle School and D.W. Field Park on Pleasant Street. A fourth fire, which is believed to be connected to the other three, was discovered in the daylight at Marciano Stadium at Brockton High School, where “an item was burned on the football field and damaged the artificial turf,” according to the state fire marshal’s office.

A fifth electrical fire occurred early Wednesday morning in a house on Ellsworth Avenue.

Investigators believe the first four fires and a later break-in at the Sears at Westgate Mall are all connected.

“The outside fires and the burglary are connected and investigators believe the fairgrounds fire was most likely set by the same people,” the state fire marshal’s office wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s fires is asked to contact the Brockton Fire Department at 508-583-2323, Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200 or the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Through the Arson Watch Reward Program, a $5,000 reward is offered for information that leads investigators to identify an arson suspect.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT.

___

(c)2021 The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

Visit The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass. at www.enterprisenews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.