Aftermath of Fire at Corvallis (OR) Apartment House Displaces 10 People

Joanna Mann

Albany Democrat-Herald, Ore.

(MCT)

Oct. 22—An apartment house fire occurred at 707 SW 10th St. around 7:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, displacing 10 residents.

Twenty firefighters, two chief officers and a fire investigator responded to the incident, which was caused by unattended cooking in one of the units.

“Fortunately the fire was quickly suppressed by a sprinkler located in the kitchen,” said Carmen Westfall, a fire prevention officer at Corvallis Fire Department. “The sprinkler did exactly what it’s supposed to do.”

While the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area, 10 people are now displaced because of the water damage caused by the downward trickle of the sprinkler system. There were no reported injuries.

“Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires,” Westfall said. “When you’re finished cooking, make sure you turn off your burners.”

—

—

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

___

(c)2021 Albany Democrat-Herald, Ore.

Visit Albany Democrat-Herald, Ore. at www.democratherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.