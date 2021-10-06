Akron U, Canton Township Fire Department (OH) Partner for Advanced Firefighter Training

Lori Steineck

CANTON TWP. – Bianca Inman, a new member of the Wellington Fire Department for six months, hasn’t fought any fires just yet.

“Not a single one. But I’ve been to a lot of car accidents,” she said Wednesday morning, standing amid two dozen firefighters at the Canton Township Fire Department Training Center.

Firefighters came from as far away as Toledo and Van Wert to participate in advanced training, courtesy of the township department and the Akron University. The center is designed to give practicing firefighters real-life experience battling blazes and saving lives.

North Royalton Firefighter/paramedic Joe Bates has been a firefighter for about 10 years.

The opportunity to practice “at a great training facility such as this is pivotal to us becoming the best professionals that we can be.”

The issue facing firefighters in the larger cities, he said, is a lack of manpower.

“Cities aren’t allowing for manpower to be where it should be,” Bates said. “We have to become more and more efficient with our numbers.”

Training on how to attack a fire and how to deal with less manpower at the same time in a more realistic setting makes the experience at the Canton Township facility especially valuable, he said.

Honing their firefighting skills

“From a level of preparedness, firefighters need fires to hone their skills,” said Rick Morabito, assistant chief of the Canton Township Fire Department. “Having the realistic-type of training gives these firefighters that exposure to what they could face in the event of an actual fire.”

The four-day joint training program – Advanced Firefighter Training Days – is a first for the township and the university. It takes place at the facility behind the township community center on 38th Street SW.

Previously, the university’s firefighter training took place in Summit County, said Dennis Ragins, director of training for Akron U.

Courses covered include forcible entry and advanced search and survival skills.

Each participant is already a certified firefighter. They receive continuing education credits required by the state for taking part.

“We’re teaching firefighters what they would face in real life with limited staffing, basic skills but under real-life conditions,” said Matt Claflin, Akron Fire Department lieutenant and chief of training for the university’s program. Claflin is also a former Uniontown and Lakemore firefighter.

Claflin said most smaller departments do not have training budgets or places to practice, and most do not face fires on a routine basis.

The fires at the training center are real and controlled. The site boasts a three-story mobile training tower secured through a FEMA grant.

Morabito said it can be moved to any fire department in the county so that firefighters there can do “high-angle rope rescues,” he said.

The training center also features a fixed facility, modified shipping containers that contain two burn chambers inside of which Class A materials – cloth, wood, paper, rubber, and many plastics – can be burned as part of the exercise.

Straw-stuffed pallets are set on fire, filling the chambers with smoke.

“We’ve built an actual ‘house’ off of the burn building,” Claflin said. “We set it up like an actual ranch-style home with furniture and everything.”

The chamber contains a bathroom with toilet, tub and sink, a living room, a kitchen and a bedroom with toys, blankets, clothes and decorations.

“We make it as real as possible,” Claflin said, because those are typical obstacles firefighters making their way through blinding, thick smoke in any burning home would need to navigate.

Life-saving techniques used

The second floor of the chamber is a simulated second-floor bedroom, also complete with furniture and make-believe people, or dummies.

Each is constructed of rebar, plated weights and chains at its joints, such as elbows and knees. Claflin said the average adult male is 175 pounds, so that weight needed to be simulated so the rescuing firefighters can experience lifting and carrying someone that heavy to safety.

“We have the rebar to make it feel like the real weight of an actual victim,” he said. “What we want to drive home here is the realism of these scenarios.”

In one exercise, firefighters throw a ladder up alongside the boarded second-floor window and break the bar or “window frame” running across the middle so that firefighters carrying victims across the burning “bedroom” can hand those victims to the firefighters on the ladder.

“They would have to break the window like they would have to do in real life,” Claflin said.

In another exercise, dummies were placed near the door the firefighters enter because statistics show that’s where they are found trying to escape.

The firefighters in training were not told.

“Some (firefighters) will walk right past them,” Claflin said.

