AL Man Trapped 25 Feet in the Air on Burning Lift Rescued by Firefighters

An Alabama man was hospitalized after a dramatic rescue Saturday from a burning lift.

Oxford firefighters responded at 2:50 p.m. to a call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop on a report of a man who was trapped 25 feet off the ground.

According to a post on the Oxford Fire Department’s Facebook page, the lift had made contact with the power lines. When firefighters arrived, the lift was on fire with no way to get the man from the lift until the power was cut off.

Firefighters created a makeshift safety net out of a tent. It took some coaxing, but the man ultimately jumped as the blaze continued to grow.

The man was airlifted to UAB Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and a leg injury. Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp is being credited for devising the plan that ultimately saved the man’s life.

The video of the rescue can be seen here on OFD’s Facebook page.

