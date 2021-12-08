AL Woman Dies Two Days After Fire that Killed Granddaughter

Carol Robinson

al.com

(MCT)

A woman critically injured in a weekend house fire that killed her 7-year-old granddaughter has now died.

Waniki Lushun Fox, 41, was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Her granddaughter, Za’Niyah Fox, died Sunday morning.

Center Point Fire responded shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to the residential fire in the 2700 block of Seventh Place N.E. Chief Gene Coleman said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire.

Za’Niyah’s teen uncle – Fox’s son – was in the basement and was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. He tried to get the others out of the home but was unable to do so. He was able to self-evacuate after he called 911, said Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman.

He was shaken but not physically injured.

He was able to tell firefighters where his niece and mother were located. Coleman said he believes both were found in the same bedroom on the main level.

They were unresponsive when pulled from the home by firefighters.

Za’Niyah was taken to Children’s where she was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m.

Fox was taken to UAB Hospital where she remained until her death Tuesday.

The fire started in the kitchen and Coleman said it appears to be accidental.

Za’Niyah lived with Fox. Five other of Za’Niyah’s siblings also lived at the home, as well as her uncle.

The home is a total loss, family said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the burials and other family needs. Donations can be made here.

Coleman emphasized the importance of sleeping with bedroom doors closed and of having working smoke detectors in the home. “This made a difference in this young man’s life,’’ he said of the teen survivor.

Center Point Fire installs free smoke detectors in Center Point, Pinson and Clay. All fire departments do the same in their communities.

