Aledo (OH) Fire Chief of 20 Years Announces Retirement

Emily Andersen

Quad City Times, Davenport, Iowa

(MCT)

Dec. 2—The Trustees of the Aledo Fire Protection District have announced the retirement of Fire Chief Dennis Litwiler.

Litwiler has been the fire chief for 20 years, and has been part of the Aledo Fire Department for 44 years.

Prior to his appointment as chief in 2001, Litwiler held several officer positions. He served on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Valley Firefighters Association and was a Board Member of MABAS 39, a mutual aid box alarm system covering lower Rock Island County, Henry County and Mercer County. Litwiler was also involved in the Local Emergency Planning Committee for Mercer County.

The trustees announced Litwiler’s retirement in a news release sent out Thursday. They thanked Litwiler for his leadership and service in the community.

Tony Myers has been selected to replace Litwiler as fire chief, the release states. Myers has been with the fire department for 27 years. Pat Rentfro is selected to be the next assistant Fire chief, replacing Assistant Chief Don Korns, who will remain on the department and retire in a few years.

The trustees also thanked Captain Jeff Benson who is retiring after 42 years with the department.

All of these changes will take place this December, the release states.

