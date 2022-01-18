All Occupants, Puppies Escape Two House Fires in Harrison County (MS)

Mary Perez

The Sun Herald

(MCT)

Jan. 17—Nobody was injured and several puppies were rescued Monday as Harrison County firefighters were called to put out two fires.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan reported a family of five escaped a fire around 11 a.m. Monday. That fire was at a home off Pete Hickman Road in Saucier.

Eight trucks and 12 firefighters responded from Harrison County Fire Rescue and the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

“The crews were able to save eight puppies from the fire,” Sullivan said.

No injuries were reported, he said. The fire is under investigation.

Early Monday morning, two people escaped from their home near Long Beach when it caught fire while they were asleep, Sullivan said.

The house was heavily on fire when Harrison County Fire Rescue, Long Beach Fire Department, CRTC and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded, he said.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, he said, but the home suffered major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Sullivan said it is believed to be accidental.

This story was originally published January 17, 2022 3:47 PM.

