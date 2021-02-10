Anderson (IN) Woman Dies in House Fire

Ken de la Bastide

The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.

(MCT)

Feb. 9—ANDERSON — A 68-year-old Anderson woman died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Madison CountyCoroner Dr. Troy Abbottidentified the woman as Janet Oldfield, 1127 E. 31st St.

AndersonFire Chief Dave Cravenssaid fire units were dispatched at 4:30 a.m.and when they arrived smoke and flames were coming from the front of the residence.

He said Captain Todd Jordanfound Oldfield in the kitchen and got her out of the residence with the help of another firefighter.

Cravens said ambulance crews intubated Oldfield and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where she died.

He said it appeared the fire started in a bedroom and spread to a nearby bathroom.

There were five cats in the residence and several died, Cravens said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cravens said two engine companies, a ladder company, battalion chief and paramedics responded.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

Neighbor Troy Kimmerlingsaid he has resided next to Oldfield for the past 12 years.

“We don’t know who called it in or what happened,” he said. “Actually, we thought she had gotten out of the house. Until 15 or 20 minutes we were looking out the windows and saw them bring her out and start treating her.”

Kimmerling said Oldfield kept to herself pretty much and had a lot of animals.

He said he heard that the furnace in Oldfield’s house was broken and she was using space heaters.

Follow Ken de la Bastideon Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

___

(c)2021 The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.)

Visit The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.) at www.theheraldbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.