Annapolis (MD) House Fire Sends Firefighter to Hospital With Minor Injuries

Lilly Price

The Capital, Annapolis, Md.

(MCT)

Nov. 19—An Annapolis firefighter went to the hospital with minor burn injuries after helping 41 other city and Anne Arundel County firefighters extinguish a “heavy” house fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane for a structure fire in a one-story, single-family home. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the “heavy” flames that were discovered by the homeowner. The fire department estimates the flames that started in a screened-in porch at the rear of the home caused about $200,000 in damages.

The preliminary cause of the fire is accidental. There are no reported civilian injuries.

The U.S. Naval District fire department aided the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments.

