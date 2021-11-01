Around 140 Firefighters Respond to Massive Four-Alarm PA Tire Warehouse Fire

According to a report from NBC10, a massive fire in a vacant, three-story tire manufacturing building at Richmond and Tioga streets in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood required a response of around 140 firefighters shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The four-alarm incident at the Paul J. Dooling Tire Company shut down Interstate 95 in both directions. No injuries were reported.

About 140 PFD members responded Sunday night to this 4-alarm warehouse fire in Port Richmond. Members arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and brought the fire under control at 11:47 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qdKC0O9EU8 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) November 1, 2021 Philadelphia Fire/Twitter

I-95 was shut down because of the smoke causing poor visibility. Philadelphia Fire officials confirmed that the fire was under control just before midnight.

The fire was reminiscent of a large tire fire in the same neighborhood in 1996 that shut down I-95 for several months.

Firefighters continued to douse the structure’s smoldering remains into Monday morning.

At height of the 4 Alarms last night at Richmond & Tioga St the 2nd Alarmers Volunteers responded to the scene with 12 dedicated volunteers to provide rehab support.@PhillyFireDept @Philly_FA pic.twitter.com/6Tb6k3tNOE — 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) November 1, 2021

