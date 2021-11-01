Around 140 Firefighters Respond to Massive Four-Alarm PA Tire Warehouse Fire

According to a report from NBC10, a massive fire in a vacant, three-story tire manufacturing building at Richmond and Tioga streets in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood required a response of around 140 firefighters shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The four-alarm incident at the Paul J. Dooling Tire Company shut down Interstate 95 in both directions. No injuries were reported.
I-95 was shut down because of the smoke causing poor visibility. Philadelphia Fire officials confirmed that the fire was under control just before midnight.
The fire was reminiscent of a large tire fire in the same neighborhood in 1996 that shut down I-95 for several months.
Firefighters continued to douse the structure’s smoldering remains into Monday morning.
