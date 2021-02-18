Arson All But Ruled Out at Hole In The Wall Gang Camp Fire

The Chronicle, Willimantic, Conn.

(MCT)

Feb. 17—ASHFORD — One day after saying the blaze that badly damaged a prominent summer camp in town wasn’t believed to be suspicious, fire officials this morning all but ruled out arson.

The cause and origin of the fire that destroyed the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Friday evening still had not been determined.

Meanwhile, camp officials Tuesday vowed to reopen this summer.

Personnel from the state and Ashford fire marshal’s offices have been working together to investigate the fire at the camp, which was opened in 1988 by the late actor Paul Newman, who died in 2008.

“It’s still an open investigation,” Ashford Fire Marshal Richard Whitehouse said this morning.

He said arson has been pretty much ruled out as a cause of the fire at this time.

Whitehouse said an accelerant- sniffing dog was brought around the property, but didn’t come up with anything that led them to believe arson was involved.

He has also said the gates were locked.

Whitehouse said it is difficult to determine the cause of the fire because of the extent of the damage.

” It’s very hard to find the cause when the building is collapsed and the roof is down and everything is burned to smithereens,” he said.

The overnight camp, which is at 565 Ashford Center Road, serves 20,000 seriously ill children and families annually.

Campers have a wide range of illnesses, including cancer, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, HIV/ AIDs,

ARSON, Page 4

——

Arson all but ruled out at camp

Continued from Page 1

metabolic illnesses and other rare diseases.

No one was injured during the fire, which occurred just before 5 p. m. Friday.

Buildings that house the arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed during the fire, as well as the camp store.

Firefighters managed to save the dining hall building and infirmary area, which contained items chronicling the history of the camp, including art pieces.

Whitehouse said there were 10 inches of snow around the blaze, which made firefighting challenging.

Hole in the Wall Gang Camp officials said it will cost millions of dollars to rebuild the buildings that were destroyed during a fire at the camp late Friday afternoon.

“The costs of a new facility will greatly exceed what insurance will provide and, although we don’t know the exact amount as of yet, it will certainly be a multimillion dollar effort to rebuild,” Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Communications Director Beth Starkin said in an email Tuesday.

Several area fire departments responded to the blaze, including Ashford, Mansfield, University of Connecticut, Willington, Eastford and Tolland.

Firefighters from the Stafford Fire Department provided ambulance coverage for Ashford firefighters because Ashford ambulance crews were on scene at the fire.

Troopers from State Police Troop C, which has a barracks in Tolland, also responded Friday.

” Of course, we are all deeply saddened by the fire and damage to the camp,” Starkin wrote. ” These iconic buildings were home to countless creative, joy-filled and healing experiences for many in our camp family.

“As we look to the future, we will be sure to honor those memories as well as all the children whose laughter and pride have filled those spaces over the years.”

The camp has received a flood of support and well wishes from community members since the fire.

Several fundraisers were established to raise money for the camp.

On Monday, Travelers, a supporter of the camp for more than a decade, announced that it would match donations up to $ 1 million.

” In this time of sadness, our hearts are also filled with gratitude,” Starkin wrote. ” We deeply appreciate the enormous outpouring of love and goodwill from members of our camp family and beyond.

” We are moved beyond words and deeply grateful that our friends at Travelers and the Travelers Championship have pledged an extraordinary $1 million match to inspire and support our fundraising efforts to rebuild.”

Starkin said there are plans to resume on- site and residential programming at the camp this spring and host eight, four-day Family Camps this summer.

” All of the programming will, of course, be modified to ensure a safe experience for all amid the COVID- 19 pandemic,” she wrote.

Virtual and alternative programming will also continue for the ” foreseeable future,” Starkin said.

” We have discovered that there is a real need for more of these camp connections and virtual platforms provide us with greater freedom, frequency and flexibility to bring programming to our families now and into the future,” she wrote.

Those who wish to donate to the camp can do so at holeinthewallgang. org/ rebuildcampfund or send a donation by mail to: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford 06115-0448, memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter — @mwarrentc.

Firefighters managed to save the dining hall building and infirmary area, which contained items chronicling the history of the camp, including art pieces.

___

(c)2021 The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.)

Visit The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.) at www.thechronicle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.