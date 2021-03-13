Arson Investigators to Resume Inquiries into Massachusetts Careen Development Institute Fire

Dave Canton

Arson investigators have suspended their investigation into a fire inside the former Massachusetts Careen Development Institute on Wilbraham Avenue Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the building’s roof at about 7:35 p.m.

Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Drew Piemonte said a small fire inside the large building was extinguished and investigators with the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad were called in to investigate.

The building has been the target of area youth and arsonists starting with the July 8, 2016 fire that destroyed the large multi-story school portion of the complex.

Three youths were arrested after investigators determined the fire had been set.

Firefighters spent more than a day at the scene and returned numerous times to fire arson fires.

After Friday’s fire area neighbors said the building is an eyesore and attracts youths who break in frequently.

Donna Body who loves near the building said she has called police numerous times when she had seen groups of youths breaking into the abandoned building.

Recently she said she saw several boys with gasoline cans headed for the structure and called police.

Piemonte said fire investigators will return to the fire scene to complete their inquiries Saturday.

