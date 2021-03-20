Arson Suspected in Fowler (NY) Boxing Facility

Ellis Giacomelli

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.

Mar. 20—FOWLER — Through a second-story window at G3 Training Center, Friday afternoon’s sun brightened the building’s scorched interior.

Less than 48 hours earlier, fire ignited at the facility, home of the Gouverneur Boxing Club and Gouverneur Wrestling Club.

Owner Gordon N. Griffith stood near the west-facing window, looking at a wall of cubbies that housed sparring gloves, shoes and other gear. That wall of equipment alone, Mr. Griffith said, was worth thousands, and most items belonged to young boxers and wrestlers who train there.

Flames were visible at the window from Route 812 early Thursday morning at about 12:39 a.m. No injuries were reported after crews from Gouverneur Fire Department, with mutual aid from Edwards and Harrisville, suppressed the blaze and contained it to the window area on the upper floor. But heavy smoke and water damage has left the space unusable — for now.

Mr. Griffith, who opened the training center in 2013, said he does not want to hinder the state police investigation into the fire, though he suspected an “ongoing issue” with an area man may have culminated in an act of arson.

“The only thing on my mind right now is catching the person who did it,” Mr. Griffith said, “so this doesn’t happen to my home or anywhere else.”

State police public information officers did not respond to requests for comment at the time of this report.

“Sitting here right now, it feels like it’s 2013,” Mr. Griffith said. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

On the lower level, fitness and weightlifting equipment was largely untouched, though water damage to the floor and walls will need to be addressed, he said.

The soot-covered upper floor houses additional equipment, a boxing ring and hanging bags. Photographs, medals, trophies and belts line the south wall, a black blanket dulling the luster of the memorabilia.

The building is not insured, Mr. Griffith said, but community support has been heartening. Family, friends and the center’s members have already offered to help clean and revive G3. The name is derived from “Gordy Griffith’s Gym” and “Griffith Girls Gym” — his now teenage daughters hold national boxing titles.

Mr. Griffith himself is a two-time New York State Golden Gloves heavyweight champion and a certified USA Boxing coach.

Situated at the intersection of Route 812 and County Route 24 in the hamlet of Balmat, the training center was once part of a brick school. When he purchased the remaining — and deteriorating — structure nearly eight years ago, Mr. Griffith first replaced the roof and windows, eventually transforming the single-room levels into G3.

The center, he added, has become a haven for kids and adults to learn, to train, to explore and apply their energy.

“It’s almost like therapy,” he said.

After initial shock, Mr. Griffith said, he is ready to move forward and hopes to reopen in a few months. Work will also be resuming on a previously planned expansion.

“Now it’s motivating,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back up and running.”

Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

