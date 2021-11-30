At Least 40 Displaced, Numerous Apartments Damaged in Fort Worth (TX) Fire

This AM, #yourFWFD responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire on the west side of #FortWorth [8700 blk N. Normandale]. In total, 35 fire apparatus & 95 emergency personnel responded the scene. We appreciate the mutual aid assistance from our partners @RoanokeFireEMS & #LakeWorthFire. pic.twitter.com/JcRRpiqS2b — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) November 29, 2021

Maggie Prosser

The Dallas Morning News

(MCT)

At least 40 people were displaced from their homes early Monday after a fire engulfed a Fort Worth apartment complex and damaged more than a dozen units, officials said.

Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. at The Cassidy at Western Hills apartments, at 8700 N. Normandale St., near Interstates 30 and 820.

The two-story apartment complex had heavy flames and smoke billowing through the roof when firefighters arrived.

No one was injured in the blaze, which took 45 minutes and nearly 100 firefighters to extinguish, fire department spokesman Kyle Clay said.

Sixteen apartments in the building sustained damage, displacing at least 40 tenants but Clay expected that count to go up. The American Red Cross was assisting people who were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no information about where it started was immediately available.

©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.