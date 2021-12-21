Athens (TX) Fire Department Seeks Grant to Address Cancer Concerns

Rich Flowers

Dec. 21—The Athens City Council approved a resolution on Monday to allow the Fire Department to apply for a grant to purchase equipment that would lessen the cancer risk for its personnel.

The action authorizes Fire Chief Russell Marshall to submit an application for funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funds would be used for the purchase and turn-key installation of Source Capture Exhaust Systems to be located at Central Fire Station and Station 2 in North Athens.

Marshall said the World Health Organization and others have classified engine exhaust increases the risk of lung cancer.

“Our firefighters are exposed to dangerous levels of exhaust at both stations due to the lack of source capture exhaust removal systems.,” Marshall said.

When a fire truck leaves the station, the hose used to capture the exhaust automatically disconnects.

“It vents to the outside of the station,” he said.

The grant sought is $102,200. The city would be required to put up a $25,550 match.

In other action, the council passed Resolution authorizing the City Manager to allocate up to $2.25 million of unassigned General Funds for the proposed Police Station Project.

“This is a resolution that stemmed from a work session that happened on Friday,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.

The move does not add to the cost of the project, but will lessen the amount paid for by bond money. In November, voters approved a bond of up to $5.5 million to pay for the new police building.

The council also made several appointments to boards and commissions. Nick Rosenberg was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Steve Grant, Larry Babb, and John Cain were re-appointed to the Airport Advisory Board, Mamie Stafford was named to the Zoning Board of Adjustments, while Cody Craig and Beverly Peek were re-appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

