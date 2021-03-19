Austin (TX) Firefighters: One Dead in Two Structure Fires within 15 Minutes of Each Other

AFD has 2 working structure fires, one at gas station on Oltorf and another at residential structure on Little Fatima Lane . ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ has obtained a DOS pronouncement on 1 victim on Fatima. pic.twitter.com/pp9oq7YVLi — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 19, 2021

Roberto Villalpando

Austin American-Statesman

(MCT)

Austin firefighters responded to two structure fires early Friday, one in Southeast Austin and a deadly blaze in Northeast Austin, officials said.

Austin Fire Department crews responded around 3:15 a.m. to a fire at a gas station near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Willow Creek Drive in Southeast Austin. Fire officials said an exterior fire had extended into the building.

About 15 minutes later, firefighters headed out to a house fire in the 12000 block of Little Fatima Lane, near the intersection of Yager and Parmer lanes in Northeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics also responded and pronounced one person dead at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

