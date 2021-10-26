Authorities Searching for Two “Persons of Interest” in Parker (CO) Haunted House Fire

Jake Shapiro

Oct. 25—Authorities are searching for two “persons of interest” who entered a haunted house in Parker before it erupted in flames.

Around 1:22 a.m. on Monday, South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a reported brush fire at Flat Acres Farm in Parker. When they arrived, fire crews found the Fright Acres haunted house engulfed in flames and spreading quickly, fire officials said in a news release.

It took 70 fire personnel over six hours to extinguish the flames, South Metro officials said. Nobody was injured.

Surveillance video shows two people arriving at the property and walking inside, fire investigators said.

“A short time later, flames are visible in the video,” authorities said in the news release.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to share tips anonymously at 720-989-2233 or tyler.everitt@southmetro.org.

Flat Acres Farm posted on Facebook Monday morning, “prayers to all the first responders that came out to assist. Prayers to everyone assisting with this unfortunate situation.”

