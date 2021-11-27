Baltimore (MD) Firefighters Extinguish Five Fires in Roughly 24 Hours

Alex Mann

Baltimore Sun

(MCT)

Baltimore firefighters extinguished five fires in a little more than 24 hours Thursday and Friday, with two people and one firefighter injured, fire officials said.

They arrived after 3:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving in the 2600 block of South Hanover St. to find fire smoke emanating from three homes, fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said Friday. Within 30 minutes, firefighters asked for additional crews.

A firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital. Adams said the firefighter went for “further evaluation and treatment,” while the resident required care for “minor burns.”

Firefighters put out the fire around 5:30 a.m., and more than 12 hours would pass before they were summoned for another blaze.

At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters arrived in the 1700 block of McHenry St. and found fire showing from two floors of a vacant single-family home, Adams said. Nobody was injured, and firefighters quelled the blazed in about 15 minutes.

Around 9:45 p.m. the fire department got another report of a fire from a three-story row home in the 2800 block of West North Ave. Adams said there was only smoke when firefighters arrived and suppressed it shortly after 9 p.m.

Adams said the next fire happened early Friday morning. By the time firefighters arrived around 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Bonview Ave., flames were visible on both floors of a two-story, middle-of-the-group residence.

Nobody was injured, Adams said, and crews had the fire under control by 5 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., firefighters drove to the 3700 block of West Garrison Ave. after somebody reported a fire with the possibility of someone stuck inside the row home, Adams said.

She said by the time firefighters arrived, all the occupants had escaped. A man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while another occupant was evaluated on the scene, Adams said.

Firefighters knocked out the flames by about 10:40 a.m.

While Adams said it’s not unusual for the department to handle five fires over a short stretch, she warned residents to be careful while utilizing alternative heating methods.

Space heaters should be kept at least three feet from anything flammable and residents shouldn’t fall asleep with a fire going in their fireplaces, Adams said. She emphasized smoke alarms and maintaining two exits in the event of a fire.

“There are a number of ways people can stay safe during the holidays,” Adams said. “We cannot stress it enough.”

©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.