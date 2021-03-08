Bellingham (WA) Fire and Police Respond Explosion and Fire in Tent at Homeless Encampment

David Rasbach

Mar. 8—Bellingham firefighters and police officers responded to a tent fire at the homeless tent encampment Monday morning in the lower parking lot of the Frank Geri Softball Fields.

Bellingham Fire Department crews were called at 9:06 a.m. to the intersection of Fraser and Puget streets for the report of an outside fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed radio broadcasts at the time said the report was for a fire at the encampment.

Later unconfirmed radio reports said that an explosion was heard and that smoke was visible from Woburn Street. No injuries were initially reported due to the fire or the reported explosion.

Once on the scene, fire crews reported finding a wooden and tent structure had “heavy fire.”

Police were on scene to direct traffic and to assist firefighters if needed.

By 9:17 p.m., unconfirmed radio reports said the fire was extinguished.

According to a tweet by the Bellingham Police Department, a propane heater is believed to have exploded, causing the wooden structure to burn.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the tweet, which advised people to be patient and avoid the area.

Pro Fitness Northwest and CrossFit Bellingham owner Chad Morris captured video of the fire before crews arrived to put it out.

“On the video I think I said I don’t know how anyone could feel safe there,” Morris told The Bellingham Herald. “I’m a business owner in the area, and safety is a real concern of mine, and I really wonder and worry about the negative impact on my business.”

