Birmingham (AL) Firefighters Rescue Three from Apartment Fire

Ten apartments were heavily damaged when a two-alarm fire swept through a Birmingham apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded Panorama East apartments on the city’s east side on a report of a fire with people trapped. The initial report was that two males and a child were trapped on in a second-story unit.

Battalion Chief Jack Hix said firefighters safely rescued three people from the second level. They were not injured.

One firefighter received a shoulder injury while moving equipment.

Hix said 10 units received some form of damage. Five units had fire damage and five others had smoke and water damage.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

