Bloomington (IN) House to be Burned Down in Training Exercise

Laura Lane

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind.

(MCT)

Nov. 3—A once-stately neoclassical home built on land at 1213 S. High St. in Bloomington 70 years ago sold in 2019 for $440,000.

This week, the house is being set on fire and burned down.

The owner had planned to demolish the 4,400-square-foot house, but instead agreed to donate it to the city for firefighter training. The fire department announced the controlled live burn at the 2.5-acre residential lot on High Street in a news release issued Monday.

“The two-story house at that address was donated to the BFD as an opportunity to conduct live fire training,” it said.

The statement from Tania Daffron, battalion chief of training, said required permits have been granted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. She said in compliance with state and federal rules, utilities were disconnected.

Some items — including furniture, cabinets, radiators, doors and windows — were salvaged for reuse, Daffron said. Carpeting, roofing and vinyl siding, mercury switches and light fixtures were removed. The pink ceramic tile adorning an upstairs bathroom remained.

Two of the eight tall pillars along the front porch had been taken down by Tuesday afternoon.

According to property transfer records, David Elmore III and Meredith Elmore of Bloomington bought the land and house for $439,500 and an adjacent carriage house for $150,000 from High Street Ventures LLC in March of 2019.

Daffron said the four-bedroom house built in 1951 had not been lived in since 2017.

Evan Martin bought the land and homes for $620,000 in May, but his plans were delayed in September when members of the Bloomington Plan Commission denied his request to subdivide the land.

They voted 8-1 to deny a proposal to increase the lots at the site from 3.5 to four.

At its April meeting, the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission had approved the demolition of the home and carriage house. This description accompanied the city’s recommendation:

“These two large, revival style homes sit on 2.5 acres with a generous setback and give the impression of a rural estate. While there are several historic homes of similar magnitude in the area that belonged to early farmers and leaders in the Reformed Presbyterian Church, this property is not of that provenance … Staff is not aware of the builder or original owners so historical significance can’t be established at this time.”

County property records indicate the assessed value of the main house is $368,000; the land value is listed at $268,800. The carriage house and land it’s built on is assessed at $332,200.

In August, Martin presented a letter asking for plan commission support and the waiving of a second hearing on his request. He said the plan for four lots complied with the city’s desire for more residential housing density.

“My wife and I purchased the property with the intent of building our family home on it,” Martin wrote. “I am a born and raised Bloomington resident, and both my wife and I attended IU. I manage several local businesses, and we are both actively involved in several non-profit organizations. We are local people who care about the community we live in.”

Martin said he and his wife don’t need all 2.5 acres for their home “and are looking to divide the property into four parcels and sell the additional parcels to other people looking to build homes in this area.”

Just two of the four lots would have had frontage on High Street; the other two would be behind them without direct street access, which violates city building codes.

Martin wanted one central private drive to access all four homes, in order to retain mature trees and reduce the number of driveways on the busy street, the letter stated.

“We are asking for four lots in part because we believe that follows the city’s new UDO increased density desire. All four of the proposed lots would be well over the minimum size required.”

City planners didn’t support the proposal.

“While the department encourages density in the developed portions of Bloomington, lot creation and alteration must be done in a way that is consistent with safety and access standards that are established,” their denial recommendation said.

“The department has encouraged the petitioner to redesign the lots so that each can meet the frontage requirements, but has seen no such design. The department believes that an improved design could occur that meets code, while allowing for shared driveway access, and continues to encourage the petitioner to explore that option.”

Martin didn’t respond to a message left at his Bloomington Ford office Tuesday.

The city environmental commission weighed in against the project as well, citing concerns about a floodway on the south end of the property. “This site has considerable environmental constraints that must be avoided,” they said in a September letter to the plan commission.

In the meantime, plans to burn down the 70-year-old house continue. If rain holds off and winds aren’t too strong, the house will be set on fire Friday.

Daffron said the state has authorized the use of wooden pallets and straw bales to ignite the blaze that will destroy the house. “No petroleum products can be used,” she said.

If time permits, the carriage house will be burned on Friday too.

Daffron said the department scans demolition permits filed with the city, looking for fire-fighting training opportunities such as this. The city has a training tower where firefighters hone their skills, but after awhile, the space becomes familiar.

The High Street controlled burn offers a challenge because the spaces are real houses with unknown factors inside for firefighters. Daffron said the city has hired 11 new firefighters this year who will especially benefit from this training.

“Maybe they haven’t been to a structure fire yet,’ Daffron said from the front yard of the house, standing next to a five-inch water supply line attached to a nearby hydrant. “This is invaluable experience.”

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

___

(c)2021 the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.)

Visit the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.) at www.heraldtimesonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.